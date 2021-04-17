Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Keown and Karen Carney discuss Bukayo Saka’s importance

Bukayo Saka has been amongst Arsenal’s key players over the past two seasons, despite his young age.

The 19 year-old is a regular in the England squad and could well be the club’s best player this term, and Martin Keown and Karen Carney have discussed just how important he is to our side.

Bukayo Saka will surely be shortlisted for the Arsenal Player of the Year for the current campaign, and I can’t imagine he will be beaten to the award.

Is Saka Arsenal’s ‘Mr Reliable’?

Patrick

Posted by

