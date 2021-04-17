Video: Keown and Karen Carney discuss Bukayo Saka’s importance

Bukayo Saka has been amongst Arsenal’s key players over the past two seasons, despite his young age.

The 19 year-old is a regular in the England squad and could well be the club’s best player this term, and Martin Keown and Karen Carney have discussed just how important he is to our side.

"He's turned into Arsenal's Mr Reliable." "Wherever you put him, you know what you are going to get from him." "He's got pace, energy and can play in an array of positions." Karen Carney and @martinkeown5 on why Bukayo Saka is the Gunners' main man! 💫 pic.twitter.com/GYDJLMoEQQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2021

Bukayo Saka will surely be shortlisted for the Arsenal Player of the Year for the current campaign, and I can’t imagine he will be beaten to the award.

Is Saka Arsenal’s ‘Mr Reliable’?

