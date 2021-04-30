Video: Keown slams Arsenal’s squad management

Keown has slammed Arsenal’s decision to play Granit Xhaka as a makeshift left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney.
The Scottish defender has been missing for around four weeks, and remained sidelined on Thursday for our crunch semi-final clash with Villarreal.
In January however we allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave the club on loan, despite not bringing in a replacement, and Keown simply cannot believe that we haven’t got an actual left-back playing in such an important game.
"You have to have a specialist left-back at this level… at any level!"
Martin Keown breaks down the issue of Arsenal using Granit Xhaka as a full-back in Kieran Tierney's absence 😬 pic.twitter.com/d5eDXgBgLk
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021
Was Xhaka at fault for the opening goal? Has he done enough to be playing in the role when Tierney is unavailable?
Patrick