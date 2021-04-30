Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Keown slams Arsenal’s squad management

Keown has slammed Arsenal’s decision to play Granit Xhaka as a makeshift left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish defender has been missing for around four weeks, and remained sidelined on Thursday for our crunch semi-final clash with Villarreal.

In January however we allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave the club on loan, despite not bringing in a replacement, and Keown simply cannot believe that we haven’t got an actual left-back playing in such an important game.

Was Xhaka at fault for the opening goal? Has he done enough to be playing in the role when Tierney is unavailable?

