Video: Key player spotted in training ahead of final 21/22 PL outing

Thomas Partey has been spotted back in training ahead of Arsenal’s final match of the season this weekend, where we will take on Everton.

The Gunners will be desperate to claim all three points when they take on Frank Lampard’s side on Sunday, with them currently trailing Tottenham in the race for the top-four.

While we need to put a two-game losing run to bed this weekend, we could well be boosted by the return of one of key men with Partey having been seen in training today.

We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves, but it would be nice to see him back in action. I don’t assume we will be taking any risks or planning to play him unless he is at 100% however, and we will just have to hope that the two results go our way regardless.

Patrick

  2. of course, I would really like to see him on the pitch come Sunday, as this time of year gives you a little more leeway, should he reinjure himself…personally I will be really disappointed if we somehow sell him and retain the services of our make believe captain/3-wheeled Swiss shopping cart, but I wouldn’t be shocked if this were the case…this individual is by far our best midfielder, but his misusage, tactically-speaking, and his injury history, which could be likewise related to our tactics, leave me with the disconcerting feeling that he will leave with us only seeing glimpses of what he can truly provide on the pitch

