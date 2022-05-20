Video: Key player spotted in training ahead of final 21/22 PL outing

Thomas Partey has been spotted back in training ahead of Arsenal’s final match of the season this weekend, where we will take on Everton.

The Gunners will be desperate to claim all three points when they take on Frank Lampard’s side on Sunday, with them currently trailing Tottenham in the race for the top-four.

While we need to put a two-game losing run to bed this weekend, we could well be boosted by the return of one of key men with Partey having been seen in training today.

📺 Our final training edit of the season… One last push, lads 👊 🔜 #ARSEVE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 20, 2022

We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves, but it would be nice to see him back in action. I don’t assume we will be taking any risks or planning to play him unless he is at 100% however, and we will just have to hope that the two results go our way regardless.

Patrick