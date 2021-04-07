Arsenal News Gooner News

Video: Key trio return to training ahead of Europa League clash

Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe all returned to training yesterday, and could well return for Arsenal on Thursday.

The trio were all missing as our side went onto lose at Liverpool on Saturday evening, but will all be a huge boost to our options ahead of Slavia Prague, assuming they do prove ready to be made available.

There is definitely a growing hope that all three could well be in line to start tomorrow after witnessing them all in full training, and it they will certainly calm some nerves after the disasterclass we witnessed in their absence at the weekend.

Would the return of the trio be a huge relief ahead of Thursday?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka Emile Smith Rowe Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs