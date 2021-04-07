Video: Key trio return to training ahead of Europa League clash

Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe all returned to training yesterday, and could well return for Arsenal on Thursday.

The trio were all missing as our side went onto lose at Liverpool on Saturday evening, but will all be a huge boost to our options ahead of Slavia Prague, assuming they do prove ready to be made available.

There is definitely a growing hope that all three could well be in line to start tomorrow after witnessing them all in full training, and it they will certainly calm some nerves after the disasterclass we witnessed in their absence at the weekend.

Back out there. Back to it 💪 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 6, 2021

Patrick