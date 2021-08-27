Video: Kido Taylor-Hart levels for Arsenal U23 on way to victory over Spurs U23

Arsenal Under-23 overturned a 1-0 deficit before going on to win 2-1 thanks to two goals from the highly-rated Kido Taylor-Hart bagging a brace, and the first of his two goals can be seen below.

This match showed a welcome return for Gabriel Magalhaes, who completed the opening 45 minutes of play as he continues his rehabilitation from an injury this summer, with the Brazilian having missed the entire pre-season and remains in need of minutes.

It was Taylor-Hart who stole the headlines though with his brace as he continues to impress in our B squad, and he certainly made this one-touch finish look easy.

Kido Taylor-Hart's goal for Arsenal U23s against Tottenham U23s today. Excellent performances from KTH and Omari Hutchinson once again, while Gabriel 🇧🇷 played 45 minutes as he steps up his return from injury #AFC pic.twitter.com/AYfhOO00Bd — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 27, 2021

Could KTH earn a Premier League debut this season?

Patrick