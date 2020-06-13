Video: Kieran Tierney back to full fitness – What Arsenal have got to look forward to….

Poor old Kieran Tierney arrived at Arsenal with a massive reputation for a youngster, but also with a year long history of niggling injuries, which has hardly improved in his first full year as an Arsenal player.

The 23 year-old has only managed 9 starts for the Gunners since his arrival from Celtic, but having seen him start our last two friendlies ahead of the Restart, it would seem that Mikel Arteta is convinced he is back to full fitness and ready to play a big part in our race to climb the table again.

So, just to whet your appetite, here is a short compilation of what he has played like when he was able to get on the pitch this season…

Enjoy!