Video: Kieran Tierney scores amazing solo goal

Arsenal have got an early breakthrough against West Brom this evening thanks to Kieran Tierney.

The young Scotsman caught the eye in the warm-up as he donned his short-sleeve shirt despite the cold and snowing conditions, and showed that he is completely unaffected by the weather to break the deadlock.

Young Tierney broke down the left, knocks the ball past the defender before cutting inside, and unleashes an uncharacteristic right-footed shot straight past the goalkeeper.

The goal was certainly not against the run of play as we could have gone 3-0 up with that effort, and we can now hope for a comfortable victory.

Patrick

