Video: Lacazette adds April #GoalOfTheMonth to player award

Alexandre Lacazette was voted as Arsenal’s Player of the Month for April, despite missing at least three matches, and will be collecting the Goal of the Month award for April also.

While the Frenchman will be collecting the award, I can’t help but believe his team-mates deserve a share of the spoils with the team putting on a display in the build-up to free up the shot.

The selected goal was a team effort, with three players playing one-touch football, with Laca starting the move, Saka playing it back into his path before Ceballos’s backheel teed the Frenchman up perfectly to fire home.

