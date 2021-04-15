Video: Lacazette doubles Arsenal’s lead as Slavia in fear of demolition

Slavia Prague must be fearing the worst as they have not only suffered two quickfire goals to Arsenal, but a third goal was also disallowed moments before.

The Gunners came into this match with some doubts after their rivals stole a late equaliser at the Emirates last Thursday, but we have taken a firm grip on today’s encounter.

Bukayo Saka was taken down shortly after our side had taken the lead, and Alexandre Lacazette didn’t turn down the chance to put us 2-0 up after just 21 minutes of play.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Is there any hope of a Slavia resurgence?

Patrick