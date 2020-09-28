Video: Lacazette fails to take advantage of one-on-one

Alexandre Lacazette has failed to take his chance to put us level for the second time, with Allison refusing to beaten this time around.

With only 30 minutes left to run we get the perfect opportunity to level the scoring, but the Frenchman fails to keep his composure, and you could argue that he had more time that he should have used.

HUGE CHANCE 😬 Lacazette should have his second and an equaliser but he is denied by Alisson 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #LIVARS here: https://t.co/Fw8N8jFvoN

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/TKZMdSNsSP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

https://streamye.com/v5n19

Time is running out for us to get a result here, and we have to admit to being second-best for much of the match, and I’m not sure if we have enough on the bench to try and turn things around.

Do we deserve to be level?

Patrick