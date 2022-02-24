Video: Lacazette forces the mistake to gift Arsenal the late win

Arsenal have beaten Wolves thanks to a late flourish, with Alexandre Lacazette forcing Jose Sa into an own goal to claim all three points.

It wasn’t the best start for the Gunners, who could maybe count themselves lucky to have made it to the break just 1-0 down, but it was all us for the final 20 minutes, and how exciting was the finish?

Eddie Nketiah had teed up Nicolas Pepe in the box with under 10 minutes of normal time remaining to level the scoring, and after some intense pressure from our side, we finally closed out the game with this effort.

ARSENAL HAVE SURELY WON IT! Alexandre Lacazette finishes off a brilliantly worked team goal for the home side!#PLonPrime #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/FWFyfCeuAp — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 24, 2022

LACAZETTE WITH VIRTUALLY THE LAST KICK OF THE GAME 😲 pic.twitter.com/TtFV8BEu5S — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 24, 2022

This goal could well give us the fire to see out the season and do what is needed to secure fourth, and this six-pointer could well be what separates us and Wolves come the end of the term.

Patrick