Video – Lacazette from the spot gives Arsenal a deserved lead

Against most peoples expectations, Arsenal has not only matched Chelsea at the Emirates, but they have also been the better team for most of the first half.

The penalty, which was rightfully given for a foul on Kieran Tierney by Chelsea’s Reece James was not against the run of play and Alexandre Lacazette made no mistake from the penalty spot.

There is still a long way to go but the lads have stepped up today and if they carry on as they have been doing then there is no reason why one cannot be confident of a positive result.