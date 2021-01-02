Video – Lacazette gets another to make it four- Poor West Brom

Arsenal are flying now as Lacazette gets a quickfire double, but this one was a lot easier this time. As soon he saw the ball going down the wing to Tierney he started running straight down the middle signalling for the cross to arrive quickly, and Tierney didn’t disappoint and it was just too easy for Lacazette.

All he had to do was wait for the ball and bounce it in off any part of his body.

Enjoy!