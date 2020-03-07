Video – Lacazette gets the breakthrough against the Hammers

Well, totally against the run of play Arsenal have finally got the breakthrough against David Moyes resilient West Ham side.
The VAR made us suffer longer than any other decision I have ever seen as they measured the millimetres between Lacazette, Ozil and the West Ham defence. But for once the VAR ref has found in our favour.
It was actually a well-played move in the lead up, so watch and enjoy…
It took some VAR confirmation, but ARSENAL LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0aEBVnYoso
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2020