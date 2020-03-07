Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Lacazette gets the breakthrough against the Hammers

Well, totally against the run of play Arsenal have finally got the breakthrough against David Moyes resilient West Ham side.

The VAR made us suffer longer than any other decision I have ever seen as they measured the millimetres between Lacazette, Ozil and the West Ham defence. But for once the VAR ref has found in our favour.

It was actually a well-played move in the lead up, so watch and enjoy…

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs