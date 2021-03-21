Video: Lacazette gives Arsenal ray of hope with the goal

Alexandre Lacazette has got Arsenal a lifeline as we now trail by a 3-1 scoreline.

West Ham had sped off into a 3-0 lead thanks to Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek’s efforts, but Lacazette’s goal can give us some hope of getting some sort of result with over a half left to play.

We haven’t deserved much from the opening passage of play, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around.

It's raining goals at the London Stadium! ☔ Calum Chambers picks out Alexandre Lacazette who fires a shot into the roof of the net to give Arsenal a lifeline! 🔥

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Patrick