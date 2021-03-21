Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Lacazette gives Arsenal ray of hope with the goal

Alexandre Lacazette has got Arsenal a lifeline as we now trail by a 3-1 scoreline.

West Ham had sped off into a 3-0 lead thanks to Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek’s efforts, but Lacazette’s goal can give us some hope of getting some sort of result with over a half left to play.

We haven’t deserved much from the opening passage of play, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around.



