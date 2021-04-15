Video: Lacazette makes it four despite strong pressure

Alexandre Lacazette has beaten two defenders to get his shot away and make it 4-0 for Arsenal over Slavia Prague on the night.

The Gunners made a hash of it last week when failing to turn their dominance into a win, but have wasted little time in making sure of things tonight.

The Frenchman scored our second goal of the day when scoring from the penalty spot half-way into the first half, but has put a much more difficult chance away to make it 4-0.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Will our European rivals take note of our convincing win tonight?

Patrick