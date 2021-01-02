Video: Lacazette makes scores in fourth consecutive match as Arsenal run riot

Arsenal have moved into a three-goal lead thanks to Alexandre Lacazette firing home.

The Gunners have taken this match by the scruff of the net, and Sam Allardyce may well be ruing the timing of this clash.

Just over a week ago, Arsenal were on a winless run of seven Premier League matches, but after two wins from two, they are now brimming with confidence, and West Brom are the latest obstacle to get run over.

It was some fine team play to break into the final third, before three attempts on goal in succession, with the third finally ruffling the net thanks to Laca.

Lacazette is flying 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/C8lc3W5ndn — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) January 2, 2021

Can we better Leeds 5-0 from in the week?

Patrick