Video: Lacazette powers home from perfect Chambers cross in Millwall clash

Alexandre Lacazette powered one home against Millwall today to send his side 2-0 up, putting Arsenal on course for a 4-1 victory.

The Gunners put out a strong side today as we look to increase our pre-season, having had to cancel our trip to the USA to participate in the Florida Cup.

Our side definitely didn’t disappoint either, with four different goalscorers, and this goal was a fine team effort, with Calum Chambers pinpoint cross putting it on a plate for the Frenchman.



Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV

Should Arsenal be looking at starting the season with Chambers as our first-choice at right-back?

Patrick