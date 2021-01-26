Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Lacazette puts Arsenal clear with just under 20 minutes remaining

Alexandre Lacazette has put Arsenal 3-1 up with less than 20 minutes left to play, and should assure the victory over Southampton.

The Gunners fell behind inside the opening five minutes, but were level once again shortly after. The match hasn’t failed to entertain at all, with a hard-fought battle having ensued.

Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe scored the goals in the opening half to turn the result around, and Laca has surely put the result to bed with our third.

Has this been our best performance of the season thus far?

Patrick

  1. Havyn says:
    January 26, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    We’re moving one game at a times
    CL is not out of reach

