Video: Lacazette so close to a second as he hits post from distance

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring with a thunderbolt from long range, and he nearly added another.

Rapid Vienna have been under pressure from the off this evening, and while Arsenal have already fired two past them (inside the opening 20 minutes), we nearly added a third inside 28 minutes.

Are the Gunners looking to make a statement ahead of the North London derby this weekend?

