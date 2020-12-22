Video – Lacazette squares it up against Man City – game on

Well, not sure many saw that coming with the dominance Man City were displaying at the Emirates this evening but against the run of play Alexandre Lacazette has equalised for the Gunners.

Special mention has to go to Gabriel Martinelli for his part down the left-hand side, his cross was met by Lacazette, who headed the ball into the back of the net from just six yards out.

City has the possession but a pattern is developing now and it is definitely game on.