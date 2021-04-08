Video: Lacazette strikes the post in shocking miss

Alexandre Lacazette has broken through to run at the goalkeeper with so much space, but is unable to put Arsenal ahead against Slavia Prague.

The Frenchman got the nod over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this evening, with the Gabon international being dropped to the bench, but the decision is yet to be justified.

Lacazette has just found himself alone in the opposing half when charging through into the box, but despite little pressure and so much space to make his decision, his effort comes off the woodwork and away.



Is it really not going to be our night?

