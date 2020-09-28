Video – Lacazette takes care of business thanks to some sloppy Liverpool defending

Liverpool, as was expected, dominated proceedings but in what is starting to look like a pattern, Arsenal took the lead against the run of play thanks to Alexandre Lacazette.

To be honest, it was some very poor defending from Liverpool that handed the opportunity to Laca and even then it could still have all gone wrong.

Have a look for yourselves, it is a comedy of errors but the bottom line is that Arsenal took the lead thanks to the Frenchman.