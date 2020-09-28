Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Lacazette takes care of business thanks to some sloppy Liverpool defending

Liverpool, as was expected, dominated proceedings but in what is starting to look like a pattern, Arsenal took the lead against the run of play thanks to Alexandre Lacazette.

To be honest, it was some very poor defending from Liverpool that handed the opportunity to Laca and even then it could still have all gone wrong.

Have a look for yourselves, it is a comedy of errors but the bottom line is that Arsenal took the lead thanks to the Frenchman.

Posted by

Tags Alexandre Lacazette

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    September 28, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Sloppy defending? Yeah we know all about that…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs