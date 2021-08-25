Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Lacazette wastes little time in adding Arsenal’s sixth

Arsenal are on their way to a record League Cup victory as we move 6-0 up over West Brom with 20 minutes left to play.

Our previous record League Cup win was a 7-0 victory over Leeds, while our record away win in the competition was a 6-1 scoreline achieved against both Plymouth Argyle and Scunthorpe United, as stated by ArsenalFCLatestNews.

Alexandre Lacazette was the man to add the sixth, despite only coming off the bench to replace Granit Xhaka moments before, and our forwards are all looking hungry for more.

Will we set a new record tonight?

  1. Websurfer says:
    August 25, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    Perfect pass from Pepe.

