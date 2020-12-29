Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Lacazette wastes no time in opening the scoring

Alexandre Lacazette has opened the scoring moments after coming off the bench for Arsenal against Brighton.

The Frenchman opened the scoring from the penalty spot against Chelsea only three days ago before seeing his side go onto victory, and he has now opened the scoring once more.

This effort was not quite as easy as the last however, but he made it look easy by blasting straight past the goalkeeper thanks to Bukayo Saka’s pass from the right flank.

We have been much-improved since the break, and the goal will hopefully not change the direction of the game, as we close in on all three points.

