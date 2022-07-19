The latest trailer has been released to give a further sneak-peak of what’s to come from Arsenal’s upcoming Amazon documentary, with insights into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s demotion as club captain and departure.
The Gunners enjoyed a rollercoaster campaign this year, starting the opening month with straight losses which left us rock-bottom of the Premier League table, before a monster run of form which saw us look desperately close to earning a Champions League berth, only to lose out in the final weekend of the season.
Many will be most keen to see what happened behind the scenes however, with Aubameyang having started the year as captain before being stripped from the role, and later moved on from the club for nothing during the 2021-22 season.
Amazon has now given us another look at what we can expect to see from the new documentary, which is set to be released next month.
All or Nothing: Arsenal – official trailer 🎬
Coming to Prime Video 4 August 🍿#AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/PTTqulX7Yi
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 19, 2022
What other events are you most keen to get a glimpse when it is released in August?
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m keen to see how we’re going to line up and play this season. I want to see Arteta set the lads up to do battle over ever blade of grass, from whistle to whistle, till the end of the season, giving their all. Silverware or not…
If I wanna watch a movie, I’ll go to the cinema.
Fighting and losing is one thing, not fighting at all (spuds and Newcastle matches) is another.
Squad depth allows Arteta to bench players after gutless performances, regardless of their names. I hope that’s one of the changes upcoming this year.
1. Rotation and competition for starts
2. Style of play direct and attacking
3. Bully teams and burying teams we should be beating.
4. Standing up and attacking City and pool rather than immediately going into a defensive shell 11 men behind the ball.
Hoping Arteta finally has his players, and is able to execute his vision through his chosen players.
CL is a must this year, top 4 or win Europa.