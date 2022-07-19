The latest trailer has been released to give a further sneak-peak of what’s to come from Arsenal’s upcoming Amazon documentary, with insights into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s demotion as club captain and departure.

The Gunners enjoyed a rollercoaster campaign this year, starting the opening month with straight losses which left us rock-bottom of the Premier League table, before a monster run of form which saw us look desperately close to earning a Champions League berth, only to lose out in the final weekend of the season.

Many will be most keen to see what happened behind the scenes however, with Aubameyang having started the year as captain before being stripped from the role, and later moved on from the club for nothing during the 2021-22 season.

Amazon has now given us another look at what we can expect to see from the new documentary, which is set to be released next month.

All or Nothing: Arsenal – official trailer 🎬 Coming to Prime Video 4 August 🍿#AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/PTTqulX7Yi — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 19, 2022

What other events are you most keen to get a glimpse when it is released in August?

Patrick