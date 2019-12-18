Video – Latest Mikel Arteta rumours and speculation analysed

Latest Mikel Arteta media rumours discussed by Arsenal Youtuber.

There is so much news being spouted by the media that it is hard to keep track. The board interviewing Patrick Vieira, players not wanting Mikel Arteta and so on are covered by Lee Gunner.

He takes quite a bit of time attacking the actual players and their attitudes and whether they will accept Arteta as the next Arsenal manager. In fact, Lee wants the entire playing squad sold, well, the senior players anyway.

He is not a great fan of Arteta and questions what difference he will make.

I actually agree with a lot of what Lee says. Have a look and let me know your feedback.

Watch more Arsenal videos here.