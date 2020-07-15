Video: Lax Liverpool gift Laca levelling equaliser

Arsenal are back in the game thanks to some shocking possession play from Premier League champions Liverpool, as Virgil Van Dijk gifts Alexandre Lacazette an assist to level the scoring.

The Reds were passing the ball at the back, when Reiss Nelson pressured the Dutch defender to attempt a pass back to the goalkeeper, but the French striker was there to intercept, and rounds the goalkeeper for an easy leveller.

A turnover leads to a goal! Lacazette squares this one at the Emirates.@peacocktv | #MyPLSUmmer pic.twitter.com/BAv2OuX0EW — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 15, 2020

Can we use the confidence boost to get the all-important three points?

Patrick