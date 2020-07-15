Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Lax Liverpool gift Laca levelling equaliser

Arsenal are back in the game thanks to some shocking possession play from Premier League champions Liverpool, as Virgil Van Dijk gifts Alexandre Lacazette an assist to level the scoring.

The Reds were passing the ball at the back, when Reiss Nelson pressured the Dutch defender to attempt a pass back to the goalkeeper, but the French striker was there to intercept, and rounds the goalkeeper for an easy leveller.

Can we use the confidence boost to get the all-important three points?

