Video – Leandro Trossard scores to make it 2-2 against Chelsea

Just ten minutes ago Arsenal was losing 2-0 but the boys have turned the match on its head and have now levelled the game thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard.

There is now more than enough time for Arsenal to grab the winner and put themselves on top of the table, the momentum of the game has certainly swung in our favour.

That said, they have to be careful at the back, Chelsea still poses a threat and now that we have got ourselves back into the game, the last thing we want is to let it slip.

TROSSARD LEVELS FOR ARSENAL 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ke3QZOHCCW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023