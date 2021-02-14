Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Leeds pull one back against Arsenal with plenty of time left…

Leeds have pulled one back against Arsenal with over half an hour left on the clock, but surely the 4-1 lead will hold strong.

The Gunners have enjoyed a hugely enjoyable opening hour of action, with a comedy of errors coming from the visitors, but that goal is most definitely a warning.

It was a corner that opened the door for the Whites to pull one back, with Pascal Gruijk climbing high to power home, and I feel like this might just persuade Arteta to tighten things up and play the win out smartly.


Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Will Arsenal shut up shop or will they continue to look for more goals?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Leeds Pascal Gruijk

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. wil says:
    February 14, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    please please Arteta William is a liability , we made a mistake we accept it but dont make mistake by playing him , he has nothing to offer .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs