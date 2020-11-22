Video: Leeds strike the bar as pressure piles on Arsenal

You can almost be shocked that this game is still 0-0, with both Leeds and Arsenal starting to have a number of chances.

Nicolas Pepe’s red card has certainly not helped his side to keep in the fixture, but despite being a man down, we are enjoying a fair spell currently.

While we are trying to get the opening goal, Leeds are also throwing their all in to try and steal all three points, and they were so close to breaking the deadlock as they struck the bar.

Off the bar! 😲 Rodrigo leaves Leno stranded but can only find the crossbar 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #LEEARS here: https://t.co/ikn2qWt06u

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/8aUBGP8Qez — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2020

Which team will find the winner?

Patrick