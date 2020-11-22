Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Leeds strike the bar as pressure piles on Arsenal

You can almost be shocked that this game is still 0-0, with both Leeds and Arsenal starting to have a number of chances.

Nicolas Pepe’s red card has certainly not helped his side to keep in the fixture, but despite being a man down, we are enjoying a fair spell currently.

While we are trying to get the opening goal, Leeds are also throwing their all in to try and steal all three points, and they were so close to breaking the deadlock as they struck the bar.

Which team will find the winner?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Leeds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs