Video: Leeds will be cursing their goalkeeper as Aubameyang doubles the lead

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has doubled Arsenal’s lead in the first half from the penalty spot, after Leeds goalkeeper gifted the penalty.

The Gabon international had already opened the scoring with a fine move earlier in the half, and wasn’t going to be denied from the penalty spot.

Oliver Meslier was at fault for the penalty however. The young French goalkeeper turned down the chance to clear his ball, only to lose control of the ball inside his box, only to take Bukayo Saka down inside the box.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

If the game continues as it has been, this could be a humiliation for Leeds.

Patrick