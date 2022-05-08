Video: Leeds woes worsen with their reckless challenge earning them a red

Leeds United will now have to play over an hour of football with just 10 men as their hopes of overturning Arsenal’s 2-0 slim further.

The Gunners have stormed into an early 2-0 lead thanks to Eddie Nketiah’s striker instincts, needing just one touch for each of his two goals, and while the away side’s hopes of trying to fight their way back into the match were already slim, they will now have to overcome a red card also.

🟥 Ayling

🟨 Raphinha Leeds have fallen apart… pic.twitter.com/HR19u5fQax — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2022

There is no two-ways about it, the defender has his studs up, is following through the tackle with two feet, and the red is completely justified, and we now have to hope that we aren’t on the wrong end of more reckless challenges as Leeds lose their heads, as we could do without any injuries as we look to close in on sealing fourth spot.

Patrick