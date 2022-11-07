Video: Leicester 0-4 Arsenal, Gunners Women secure 14th consecutive win to go top!

Video Highlights: Leicester 0-4 Arsenal Women, Gunners 14th consecutive win! By Michelle

Arsenal extended their record-breaking successive wins in the Women’s Super League to 14 on Sunday with a victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

First-half goals from Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and an unbelievable Steph Catley goal straight from a corner in the first half, followed by Stina Blackstenius’ fourth WSL goal of the season in the second half, secured a 4-0 away win to our Gunners.

This win also took Arsenal Women back to the top of the WSL leaderboard, joining the men’s team who are top of the Premier League after they beat Chelsea 1-0 at the weekend.

Watch all the goals and the game’s best chances here:

It is now the international break, but Arsenal Women’s next WSL game with be at Emirates Stadium where they will face Manchester United, who are 3rd in the WSL behind Arsenal. Tickets for the Manchester United match are available here.

Some of our Gunners have World Cup friendlies during the international break with the Lionesses facing Japan (11th Nov) and Norway (15th Nov) and some, like Miedema, will be resting up. And well deserved too!

Anyone heading to Murcia, Spain, for the friendlies? And who’s got tickets for the Arsenal v Man Utd game at Emirates? Should be a big crowd for that one!

Michelle Maxwell

