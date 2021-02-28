Video: Leicester take the early lead thanks to silly mistake

Arsenal are making too many mistakes that lead to goals in recent weeks, and it is our run of possession which allows Leicester to score here.

Kieran Tierney and Willian are passing it around in their own area, but the Scot takes too much time to make his decision on where to offload the ball, and Youri Tielemans displaces him.

As he intercepts, he darts forward as his team-mate sets him on into space, and the Belgian goes all the way into the box before beating Bernd Leno low into the corner.

Youri Tielemans just kept going! 😤 Leicester take an early lead over Arsenal thanks to their brilliant Belgian 🔵 pic.twitter.com/EuZgw56PYX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 28, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & NBC Sport

Patrick