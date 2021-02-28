Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Leicester take the early lead thanks to silly mistake

Arsenal are making too many mistakes that lead to goals in recent weeks, and it is our run of possession which allows Leicester to score here.

Kieran Tierney and Willian are passing it around in their own area, but the Scot takes too much time to make his decision on where to offload the ball, and Youri Tielemans displaces him.

As he intercepts, he darts forward as his team-mate sets him on into space, and the Belgian goes all the way into the box before beating Bernd Leno low into the corner.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & NBC Sport

  1. Grandad says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    What are you talking about?Xhaka and Willian are the two involved and where on earth is Mari, our left sided CB? Schoolboy s would be ashamed to lose such a goal.

