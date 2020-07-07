Video: Should this Leicester City goal have been ruled out?

Leicester City thought they had pegged the scoreline back to level when Jamie Vardy’s cross leaves Kelechi Iheanacho free to slot home past Emiliano Martinez, but the referee claims there was a foul in the build up.

The Nigerian striker brought down one of the Arsenal back four down on the run into the box, and the official made no hesitation in blowing his whistle.

Arsenal may feel as if they have been let off, but they will go into the half-time interval with a much-deserved lead. Should the goal have stood?

Patrick