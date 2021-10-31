Video – Leicester v Arsenal Highlights – Goals and Ramsdale’s masterclass

Well it was an amazing performance from Arsenal, who came up against an in-form Leicester side on their home turf and went straight for the throat from the kick-off.

An excellent opening goal from Gabriel’s head was followed up by Emile Smith Rowe, who doubles our lead when he slotted the ball in the net after good work from Bukayo Saka and Alex Lacazette.

But this game will always be remembered for the world class save by Aaron Ramsdale from a brilliant James Madisson free-kick, which was one of 8 saves made by the young Englishman.

I have been watching this one over and over again, and I love it!

Enjoy!

