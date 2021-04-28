Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Leno on point in training ahead of Europa League semi-final

Bernd Leno has come under fire in recent weeks for playing his part in errors which have led to goals, but the goalkeeper looks ready in training for Arsenal this week.

The negative you could take from this is Gabriel Martinelli’s finishing isn’t up to scratch, as it was his two efforts which can be seen being saved by the German as they work on drills.

Do many of you believe Ryan deserves to get the nod come Thursday night? Could this mean Martinelli is working on his finishing in case he gets the nod also?

Patrick

