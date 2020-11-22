Video: Leno saves Arsenal’s blushes with huge save

10-man Arsenal are really struggling to stay in this match, but the keeper is so far refusing to be beaten.

Bernd Leno has needed to be on top form today, and he hasn’t let down, but you can’t help but feel he has a number of saves still to make.

BIG SAVE FROM BERND LENO 💪#MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/Yl1Je0SIgJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 22, 2020

Leeds are very much causing trouble for our side, and with limited time left, Arsenal now look like they will be lucky to escape Elland Road with a point.

Patrick