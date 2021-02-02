Video: Leno stupidly gets himself a red card as Wolves gain further advantage

Wolves are now taking on just nine man thanks to Bernd Leno’s decision to join David Luiz in the stands.

The German goalkeeper stupidly jumps for the loose ball, and uses his hand well outside the box to clear the ball from danger, and rightly gets a red card.

I can already imagine how badly Mikel Arteta is set to react upon seeing the Arsenal videos footage, with David Luiz not only getting red carded for his silliness, but gifting a penalty away too.

If anyone didn’t see the Leno red card… enjoy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3QKm6auiI8 — ‏ً (@CFCJords) February 2, 2021

Can the nine-men of Arsenal muster up anything here?

Patrick