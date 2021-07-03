Video – Let’s look at the skills of Nuno Tavares

Now that we all know that Nuno Tavares has signed his contract with Arsenal and has flown over to London, it’s about time we had a look at his defensive and offensive capabilities.
He is ostensibly here as a back up to Kieran Tierney, but I am sure that Mikel Arteta has seen some of his own qualities that could be put to good use for the Gunners.
And it is no secret that Tierney is prone to the odd injury, so we may be seeing more of Tavares than we should expect…
Anyway, watch and enjoy!
Welcome Tavares! A breath of fresh air. Hopefully we never again see Kolasinac in our jersey again. Hope some club somewhere on this planet agrees to hire him so that we dont have to “honor the contract”
Sambi next!
An important transfer in a vital position, hope 2 see more like this soon.
based on video
i see a winger rather than a full back
hope not another andre santos
Looks like he could easily play in multiple positions,just read 2 reports on him and looks like a steal for the money reported that we have payed for him ,with TIerney on the treatment table quite often this makes a lot of sense ,hopefully he’s an able understudy at left back and maybe he could push through and get a permanent squad place rather than being bought and loaned out ,to me looks like he could play even CM ,pace ,height and a great tackle from what I have read about him .
Let’s hope it goes through .