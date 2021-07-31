Video – Let’s watch every goal that Arsenal scored in 2020/21

We are more than well aware that the season 2020/21 was effectively Arsenal’s worst League campaign in 25 years, but we have to admit there were some good points and a lot of World Class goals too.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may not have been as prolific as in previous years, but he could still knock one in now and again. It was great to see Smith-Rowe and Saka score some beauts to give us a glimpse of a possible successful future, and Pepe had some brilliant individual efforts and improved as the season went on.

Kieran Tierney also gave us some thrills with his brilliant runs down the wing and also chipped in with a couple of crackers himself.

So, get your cup of tea and sit back and watch all 94 goals that Arsenal scored in 2020/21…