Video: Lingard opens the scoring with wonder strike

Jesse Lingard has opened the scoring for West Ham after just 15 minutes of action, leaving Arsenal cursing their luck.

The Gunners had started the match very slowly, and have already been punished.

Before I could even finish the post to tell you we are behind, we now find ourselves 2-0 down just moments later, meanwhile our side is yet to muster up a single shot on goal.



Can our boys pull this back?

Patrick

Patrick

  1. Kenya 001 says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    Classic arsenal 😭😭😭

  2. mish says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    LOL…….as I said earlier all focus on europa

    1. Lugdush says:
      March 21, 2021 at 4:04 pm

      I didn’t see too much focus last thursday…se were playing a friendly, justo like today

