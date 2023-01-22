Video: Lisandro Martinez plucks one from the air to level against Arsenal

Lisandro Martinez has found Manchester United’s equaliser against Arsenal to level the scores at 2-2 with around half hour left to play.

The Gunners were behind early on, when Marcus Rashford continued his fine run of form to put his side ahead, but Eddie Nketiah was able to put us on even pegging before the break.

After the break it was Bukayo Saka who gave us the lead for the first time, but Martinez has lofted the ball over the packed out box to find a clever leveller.

WHAT A GAME! Lisandro Martínez makes it 2-2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mlYdzTtVp7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023

There is plenty of time left for either side to steal all the points here, and it could really go either way at present.

Patrick