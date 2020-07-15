Video: Liverpool scrape into the lead but Arsenal struggling so far

Arsenal have fallen behind after Sadio Mane opens the scoring for the newly-crowned champions Liverpool.

The Gunners have very-much been second-best so far today, a scenario which I didn’t expect to happen given the importance of the tie.

Liverpool have been on top for the opening 30 minutes of the tie, and there will be little complaint at seeing our side trail thus far, but a response is very much needed, or we will be saying goodbye to any hopes of European football for next season, unless we win the FA Cup of course.

🎙 – "They've been totally dominant in the first 20 minutes." The Premier League champions open the scoring at the Emirates through Sadio Mane!

Will Arsenal pull things together and get the much-needed three points?

Patrick