Video: Liverpool substitute makes immediate impact to score v Arsenal

Arsenal trail Liverpool thanks to Diogo Jota’s headed effort, but praise has to go to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English right-back has been questioned in recent months with his form leaving a lot to be desired, but having been dropped by England boss Southgate for the recent internationals, responded with an incredible effort.

TAA showed his passion and emotion after seeing the net ripple thanks to finding his team-mate in space in the box to finish, and you have to give credit where it is due.

Arsenal have done little of note worth praising since kick-off, but you would hope that the setback will spark some fight into these players.



Pictures courtesy of Canal+

