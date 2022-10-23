Video: Liverpool v Arsenal Women Highlights – Record 12th straight win for the Gunners

The Arsenal Women go from strength to strength and have coniued their 100% start to the WSL season with a hard fought win away at Liverpool, who play their games at Prenton Park, which is Tranmere Rovers Stadium.

The Gunners started in very confident mood and made their superiority count in the first half with a superstrike from Walti after 15 minutes, and Frida Maanum followed up her excellent game against Lyon in midweek and kept her place at the expense of superstar Viv Miedema.

Frida was surrounded by Liverpool defenders but managed to wiggle through and put a sublime shot into the bottom corner of the goal.

Liverpool stepped up in the econd half but the Gunners managed to break their clean seet record yet again.

Enjoy the highlights!