Video – Lokonga already looking like a star in his early Arsenal games

I doubt that there were many Arsenal fans that had heard of Albert Sambi Lokonga when he arrived from Belgium this summer, but he has certainly made his mark at Anderlecht before moving to the Emirates.

Despite only being 21 years of age, Lokonga had made 69 appearances in the Pro League, and made his debut for the Belgian senior side this week when he replaced Eden Hazard against Estonia.

Watching his relaxed easy style makes him look like a very young Thomas Partey, and his 85.8% Successful pass rate in his first two games shows his accuracy, and you can see from the video that he is not averse to long balls to our wingers and strikers.

So far he is looking like a real bargain and he has showed that Arteta and Edu can spot the “experienced young talent” which they have promised to bring in as part of the new project and philosophy.

If Tavares and Tomiyasu can show the same level of skill and calmness that we’ve seen from Lokonga, then could turn out to be a very successful transfer window indeed!

Sit back and enjoy Lokonga’s skills…