Video: Long-time target talks up move and admits to supporting Arsenal

Wilfried Zaha has admitted to supporting Arsenal growing up, before admitting that he is keen to win trophies in his career.

The 27 year-old was claimed to have been Unai Emery’s primary target last summer, ahead of Nicolas Pepe, but the manager told the Guardian that his price was expensive, and his club didn’t want to sell despite Zaha keen on the move.

Zaha has spoken to Rio Ferdinand ahead of the Premier League’s return in the coming weeks, and admits that he was keen on that move.

Should Arsenal have signed Zaha instead of Pepe? Could we still eye his signature in the coming window?

Patrick