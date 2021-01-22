Video – Look at the skills Arsenal can expect from Odegaard

If I am honest, until the last couple of weeks I had never heard of Martin Odegaard, so I was very keen to see what the Norwegian can do, so where better to look than on Madradista TV?

Well now it has been confirmed that he is coming to Arsenal, I have to admit that I was extremely impressed with what I saw, and could I be controversial and say he looks as good as Emile Smith-Rowe (if not better!).

He has certainly played in many more competitive games (31 in the league for Sociedad last season) than our newest Arsenal star, so it will be interesting to see if he can perform just as well in the Premier League. And I won’t even mention the 25 appearances for the Norway senior side!

One thing is sure, Smith-Rowe can’t play in every single game…

